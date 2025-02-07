Previous
The Edge of the Road by outis
12 / 365

The Edge of the Road

Here at the road's edge
A ragged line of winter
A cold wind cuts through


You're Somebody Else - Flora Cash
https://youtu.be/qVdPh2cBTN0?si=lTdASkPdWNxqNYhe
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
