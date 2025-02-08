Previous
Long, Cold Roads Ahead by outis
Long, Cold Roads Ahead

Snow circles and sways
North into a southbound storm
Long, cold roads ahead


Here With Me - Susie Suh and Robot Koch
https://youtu.be/YzR8BCmV9Ew?si=uCdZ_W_i6I7w0fb7
Outis

@outis
