Previous
Night, Slowly Forward by outis
14 / 365

Night, Slowly Forward

Night, slowly forward
Dragging this weight across time
Till the break of day

La Verdad - Hermanos Gutierrez
https://youtu.be/oMk4fVjrfwc?si=zCvhPhnvw7cUY8pp
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact