Beauty of Shadow by outis
Beauty of Shadow

In darkest hours
Night flows to it's own rhythms
Beauty of shadow

In A Sentimental Mood - John Coltrane
https://youtu.be/r594pxUjcz4?si=6-xKGFzkEf7eX28q
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
