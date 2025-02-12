Previous
Whispered Steps Lightly by outis
17 / 365

Whispered Steps Lightly

After late night storm
Fresh snow covers path ahead
Whispered steps lightly


When I Grow Up - First Aid Kit
https://youtu.be/mNLGpKLPrlg?si=4a6ky-AFlTv97the
Outis

@outis
