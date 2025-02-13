Previous
Another Storm by outis
18 / 365

Another Storm

Wet roads and high winds
Another storm holds the night
Shadowed specters pass


Mad World - Gary Jules
https://youtu.be/Oa-ae6_okmg?si=nJ0RA22PY3ye2PEj
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
