Walk Along the Lake by outis
20 / 365

Walk Along the Lake

Walk along the lake
Frozen in winter colors
Hands deep on pockets


Fade Into You - Mazzy Star
https://youtu.be/yfzsBA5dZdE?si=LJGYMb2A-cQskb79
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
