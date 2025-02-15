Sign up
20 / 365
Walk Along the Lake
Walk along the lake
Frozen in winter colors
Hands deep on pockets
Fade Into You - Mazzy Star
https://youtu.be/yfzsBA5dZdE?si=LJGYMb2A-cQskb79
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Camera
15th February 2025 10:01am
Tags
road
,
winter
,
lake
,
path
,
frozen
,
roads
