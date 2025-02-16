Previous
Upon the Storm's Edge by outis
21 / 365

Upon the Storm's Edge

Upon the storm's edge
Sky shifts through a painted brush
Strokes of night and day


Medicine - Daughter
https://youtu.be/sf6mkYz4mx0?si=Fp0lJqnxehlacu1p
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact