Nowhere, Everywhere by outis
22 / 365

Nowhere, Everywhere

Slow commute through night
Bridges and overpasses
Nowhere, everywhere


Goodbye Pork Pie Hat - Charles Mingus
https://youtu.be/sxz9eZ1Aons?si=FHrVXZcwegAXXBt7
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
