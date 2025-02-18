Previous
Heading West Through Night by outis
23 / 365

Heading West Through Night

Across empty roads
The endless skies behind them
Heading west through night


Warm Shadow - Fink
https://youtu.be/WHrLoYsaZ30?si=RTtowB9ILe8l5g9P
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
