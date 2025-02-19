Sign up
24 / 365
Time Becomes Muddy
The road stretches on
Marshlands pass by, dark and deep
Time becomes muddy
Tastes Like Wine - Gov't Mule
https://youtu.be/8Ikhi1x5mXQ?si=hEb8fGZmg2B8TptM
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Tags
road
,
night
,
path
,
highway
,
roads
