Winter Berries by outis
25 / 365

Winter Berries

Grey skies overhead
Winter berries line the road
Snow begins to drift


After Disaster- City and Color
https://youtu.be/q4pUq__b-Uo?si=oPRR9mhSSPq2u-Ov
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
