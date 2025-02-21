Previous
Life is Silent Here by outis
Life is Silent Here

Life is silent here
A path through the cedar swamp
The sun brings no warmth


Passage of Wonder - Those Who Ride With Giants
https://youtu.be/UHqupUvP22A?si=quE0csrr5PyXvLiD
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Outis

@outis
Photo Details

