Just Before Midnight by outis
27 / 365

Just Before Midnight

Just before midnight
A quiet like no other
Roads pass without name


While We're Young- Wes Montgomery
https://youtu.be/5nOXV0UHtQA?si=gaiifi0ZiO6g7z_T
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Outis

@outis
