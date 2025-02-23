Sign up
28 / 365
28 / 365
Dark Passage Through Night
Cold, dark and rusted
Some nights are heavy and low
Dark passage through night
Where Is My Mind (Pixies piano cover) - Maxence Cyrin
https://youtu.be/4NZdggNUvq0?si=60tcdji5Fw-MXHWo
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
0
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
23rd February 2025 10:10pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
road
,
night
,
winter
,
path
,
roads
,
underpass
