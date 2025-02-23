Previous
Dark Passage Through Night by outis
28 / 365

Dark Passage Through Night

Cold, dark and rusted
Some nights are heavy and low
Dark passage through night


Where Is My Mind (Pixies piano cover) - Maxence Cyrin
https://youtu.be/4NZdggNUvq0?si=60tcdji5Fw-MXHWo
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Outis

@outis
7% complete

