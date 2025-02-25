Previous
The Empty Station by outis
30 / 365

The Empty Station

The empty station
No souls waiting to get home
Just a passing glow


Catalina - John Craigie
https://youtu.be/6ItI-_JuESU?si=79zU1kRsg3ZBqxf1
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
