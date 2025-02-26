Previous
Along the Banks by outis
31 / 365

Along the Banks

Walk along the banks
Rare warm day, endless blue sky
Bird song in the air


Paper Aeroplane - Angus and Julia Stone
https://youtu.be/Ly0fz0T_lQE?si=82gnkNKF05niDo3I
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Outis

@outis
8% complete

