31 / 365
Along the Banks
Walk along the banks
Rare warm day, endless blue sky
Bird song in the air
Paper Aeroplane - Angus and Julia Stone
https://youtu.be/Ly0fz0T_lQE?si=82gnkNKF05niDo3I
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
0
0
Outis
@outis
31
photos
0
followers
0
following
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
road
,
sky
,
blue
,
winter
,
path
,
roads
