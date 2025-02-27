Sign up
32 / 365
Heavy Skies
Across the river
On a bridge into the night
Heavy skies within
The Wisp Sings - Winter Aid
https://youtu.be/8l2orzWG1qU?si=mKzbJmHQKe3B9aMy
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
365
Galaxy S23+
27th February 2025 8:37pm
road
,
night
,
bridge
,
path
,
highway
,
roads
