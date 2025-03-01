Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
In the Shadows
Through these hallowed halls
In the shadows of giants
A deep sense of awe
Icarus - Tony Ann
https://youtu.be/3T2Lyho_91Y?si=TM4MB4flQdSu_-pW
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
0
0
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
1st March 2025 1:08pm
Tags
road
,
winter
,
path
,
roads
,
yale
