In the Shadows by outis
34 / 365

In the Shadows

Through these hallowed halls
In the shadows of giants
A deep sense of awe


Icarus - Tony Ann
https://youtu.be/3T2Lyho_91Y?si=TM4MB4flQdSu_-pW
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Outis

@outis
