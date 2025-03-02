Sign up
35 / 365
Life
In cold of winter
Along roadway, life rises
First signs of springtime
All the World is Green - Tom Waits
https://youtu.be/3CfF7vKyO5A?si=BKF-9Cd6_tWsIw6_
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
2nd March 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
green
,
winter
,
path
,
roads
