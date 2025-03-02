Previous
Life by outis
Life

In cold of winter
Along roadway, life rises
First signs of springtime


All the World is Green - Tom Waits
https://youtu.be/3CfF7vKyO5A?si=BKF-9Cd6_tWsIw6_
Outis

@outis
