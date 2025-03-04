Previous
Off the Beaten Path by outis
37 / 365

Off the Beaten Path

Off the beaten path
Winter sun plays through the trees
Wind dances lightly


Tree - Ólafur Arnalds
https://youtu.be/OukOTKdk5mo?si=VfsG6LreGoyXEaSN
4th March 2025

Outis

@outis
