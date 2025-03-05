Sign up
38 / 365
Passing Storm
Sand shifts with each step
Last raindrops of passing storm
Float soft on the wind
i am not who i was - Chance Pena
https://youtu.be/3Mlzecv7j0E?si=wXb_BTpEGwwUYfQm
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
0
0
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Tags
road
,
night
,
sand
,
winter
,
path
,
roads
