Passing Storm by outis
38 / 365

Passing Storm

Sand shifts with each step
Last raindrops of passing storm
Float soft on the wind


i am not who i was - Chance Pena
https://youtu.be/3Mlzecv7j0E?si=wXb_BTpEGwwUYfQm
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Outis

@outis
