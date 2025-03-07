Sign up
40 / 365
Remnants of Days Gone By
Thickets and weeds cling
Through remnants of days gone by
Looking for Hemlock
Wait - M83
https://youtu.be/lAwYodrBr2Q?si=0hw3ycrxBg7TghMA
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
6th March 2025 11:49pm
road
lost
weeds
abandoned
path
roads
thickets
