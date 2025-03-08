Previous
One Road Ends by outis
One Road Ends

Some roads end too soon
Drift beyond the horizon
To the skies above


Homage - Ed Gerhard
https://youtu.be/zuhP3w-BjgM?si=4QcdUvnNVE5SBYgk
