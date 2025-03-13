Previous
Searching For Something by outis
Searching For Something

Through the lost quarters
Searching for something I lost
Something within me

Sweet Heat Lightning - Gregory Alan Isakov
https://youtu.be/tAwdhAR5e_c?si=tRvclz0ysW9Tjpca
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Outis

@outis
