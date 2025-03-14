Previous
Low Down in the Stones by outis
47 / 365

Low Down in the Stones

Low down in the stones
Grounded to gristle and dust
Earth for a pillow


Broken Bones - Mark Knopfler
https://youtu.be/729ua1DRWRs?si=JSyh78dP_LnUuBfy
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Outis

@outis
12% complete





