Slowly West by outis
48 / 365

Slowly West

Moving slowly west
A darkening sky above
Smell of rain in air


Headrest For My Soul - Awolnation
https://youtu.be/wDMkKvSLzks?si=vXGx9FXtqmN4Gffn
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Outis

@outis
13% complete

