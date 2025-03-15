Sign up
48 / 365
Slowly West
Moving slowly west
A darkening sky above
Smell of rain in air
Headrest For My Soul - Awolnation
https://youtu.be/wDMkKvSLzks?si=vXGx9FXtqmN4Gffn
15th March 2025
365
Galaxy S23+
15th March 2025 6:41pm
road
winter
fence
path
roads
