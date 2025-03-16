Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Some Nights
Some nights, a slowness
We few who wander, feel it
Restful breath of time
Just - Ghostlight Orchestra
https://youtu.be/NbPF4Yae614?si=6Z2Y483vV1yEDDwu
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Outis
@outis
Galaxy S23+
16th March 2025 10:24pm
Tags
road
,
night
,
winter
,
path
,
highway
,
roads
