Previous
Swept Away by outis
51 / 365

Swept Away

World turns regardless
All things we know swept away
Are we not changed too?


Kansas City - Bob Dylan (original) - Performed by Marcus Mumford
https://youtu.be/eMGTiL34GCc?si=bKZ62aChDM7ffozQ
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Outis

@outis
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact