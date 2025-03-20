Previous
Spring Hue by outis
53 / 365

Spring Hue

Spring arrives in hue
With remnants of winter chill
Leaves linger from fall


Weeping Willow - Gabrielle Aapri
https://youtu.be/Yq_xErF8fTE?si=vnS124ROufHTKrgO
Outis

@outis
