53 / 365
Spring Hue
Spring arrives in hue
With remnants of winter chill
Leaves linger from fall
Weeping Willow - Gabrielle Aapri
https://youtu.be/Yq_xErF8fTE?si=vnS124ROufHTKrgO
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
365
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
20th March 2025 4:50pm
road
flower
spring
path
roads
