54 / 365
As the Sun Goes Down
As the sun goes down
A world of dark silhouettes
Against deep blue sky
Another Loney Day - Ben Harper
https://youtu.be/K63-agzAFhA?si=vpaTHDp3C6aTGkSm
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
0
0
Tags
tree
,
road
,
night
,
spring
,
path
,
roads
