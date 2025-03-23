Previous
Slow Passage of Time by outis
56 / 365

Slow Passage of Time

Light of darkness cast
Under towering giants
Slow passage of time


Cold - Jose Mendez
https://youtu.be/2o98D3ZOG0M?si=bCRUrNAA8EbTgbzJ
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Outis

@outis
15% complete



