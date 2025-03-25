Previous
A Lone Flower by outis
58 / 365

A Lone Flower

In the forest depths
A lone flower brightly shines
Spring sun warms the air


The Tired Road of Hope and Peace - Those Who Ride With Giants
https://youtu.be/hJDnEQPLUAU?si=60pDrsq39blPOq4D
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Outis

@outis
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact