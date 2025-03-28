Previous
Regardless by outis
61 / 365

Regardless

Traces of winter
Echo in the chilly wind
Spring blooms regardless


Fysta - Őlafur Arnalds
https://youtu.be/1fOzJjSsUz8?si=R88Ic7zeFAMzQUDo
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Outis

@outis
16% complete

