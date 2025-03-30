Previous
Moment of Stillness by outis
63 / 365

Moment of Stillness

A lighted pathway
Chilled from a passing rainstorm
Moment of stillness


Falling To Pieces - Two Feet
https://youtu.be/rHBqxcf6S_o?si=7DCqD_auOqJImU0S
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Outis

@outis
