Rattle and Grind by outis
Rattle and Grind

Darkness punctuates
Under the seven o' two
Steel rattles and grinds


Closing In - Dylan LeBlanc
https://youtu.be/rbSOHlx1JgI?si=M-YKRkqSoDZEKU-a
Outis

@outis
