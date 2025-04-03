Sign up
67 / 365
Drifting
Passing travellers
Silent greeting, drifting by
Along forest road
The Night We Met - Lord Huron
https://youtu.be/KtlgYxa6BMU?si=23_k7xIuBrjvmc8-
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
0
0
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
road
,
spring
,
path
,
fox
,
forest
,
roads
