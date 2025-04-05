Sign up
69 / 365
Yet the Road Remains
The night races by
Towns and cities forgotten
Yet the road remains
Silver Eagle - Mark Knopfler
https://youtu.be/ica9odJEgGM?si=o190qi_UOWtFqiXJ
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Outis
@outis
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
5th April 2025 11:12pm
road
,
night
,
spring
,
rain
,
path
,
highway
,
roads
