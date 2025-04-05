Previous
Yet the Road Remains by outis
69 / 365

Yet the Road Remains

The night races by
Towns and cities forgotten
Yet the road remains


Silver Eagle - Mark Knopfler
https://youtu.be/ica9odJEgGM?si=o190qi_UOWtFqiXJ
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Outis

@outis
18% complete

