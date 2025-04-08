Sign up
72 / 365
Drifting Through
Remnants of spring rain
Mind clouded with exhaustion
Drifting through the day
Claire de Lune - Claude Debussy
https://youtu.be/wsvXfK72Znw?si=duRDvU5dzTEVmnst
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Outis
@outis
72
photos
1
followers
1
following
19% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
8th April 2025 7:29pm
Tags
road
,
sunset
,
water
,
leaf
,
spring
,
rain
,
puddle
,
path
,
roads
