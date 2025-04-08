Previous
Drifting Through by outis
Drifting Through

Remnants of spring rain
Mind clouded with exhaustion
Drifting through the day


Claire de Lune - Claude Debussy
https://youtu.be/wsvXfK72Znw?si=duRDvU5dzTEVmnst
8th April 2025

Outis

@outis
