Last Rays of Day by outis
73 / 365

Last Rays of Day

Last rays of the day
A strange dream still haunts my mind
Kingfisher and you



Further On Up The Road - Johnny Cash (Original by Bruce Springsteen)
https://youtu.be/HMCQgWtST5c?si=_sCLXzlr3jkl528C
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Outis

@outis
20% complete

