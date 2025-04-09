Sign up
73 / 365
Last Rays of Day
Last rays of the day
A strange dream still haunts my mind
Kingfisher and you
Further On Up The Road - Johnny Cash (Original by Bruce Springsteen)
https://youtu.be/HMCQgWtST5c?si=_sCLXzlr3jkl528C
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
0
365
Galaxy S23+
9th April 2025 7:12pm
road
,
sunset
,
spring
,
path
,
roads
