Quiet Reflection by outis
76 / 365

Quiet Reflection

Along forest floor
Flooded by river water
Quiet reflection


Down On Your Knees - Flora Cash
https://youtu.be/294o56PLTSI?si=l3OpxjXZw0apK-ID
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Outis

@outis
