Quiet Reflection
Along forest floor
Flooded by river water
Quiet reflection
Down On Your Knees - Flora Cash
https://youtu.be/294o56PLTSI?si=l3OpxjXZw0apK-ID
12th April 2025
Outis
@outis
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
12th April 2025 12:17pm
road
yellow
flower
flood
river
path
forest
roads
