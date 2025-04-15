Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Pathways Of Midnight
Move on as a ghost
Through the pathways of midnight
And the skies beyond
Grey Tapering Ash - Balmorhea
https://youtu.be/GOOZQAq-BIM?si=3sJTM1q6SOgmrRiK
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
0
0
Outis
79
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23+
Taken
15th April 2025 12:02am
road
night
beach
ocean
spring
path
roads
