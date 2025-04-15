Previous
Pathways Of Midnight by outis
Pathways Of Midnight

Move on as a ghost
Through the pathways of midnight
And the skies beyond


Grey Tapering Ash - Balmorhea
https://youtu.be/GOOZQAq-BIM?si=3sJTM1q6SOgmrRiK
Outis

@outis
