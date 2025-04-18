Sign up
82 / 365
The Wind Shifted Road
A sea of flowers
Waves of yellow edd and flow
The wind shifted road
When the Roses Bloom Again - Billy Brag and Wilco
https://youtu.be/iSAfj9BSK6M?si=WVMqAteyOjRcQIJu
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Outis
@outis
82
photos
1
followers
1
following
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Tags
road
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
path
,
roads
