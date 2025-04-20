Previous
Lost, I Carry On by outis
Lost, I Carry On

The world seems to change
Something strange, unrecognized
Lost, I carry on



The Quality of Mercy - Max Richter
https://youtu.be/8xJhuCJ-tFU?si=oPauGrD78h8vrLb7
