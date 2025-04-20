Sign up
84 / 365
Lost, I Carry On
The world seems to change
Something strange, unrecognized
Lost, I carry on
The Quality of Mercy - Max Richter
https://youtu.be/8xJhuCJ-tFU?si=oPauGrD78h8vrLb7
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Tags
road
,
night
,
spring
,
path
,
streetlight
,
roads
