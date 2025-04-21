Previous
In A Sea Of Green by outis
85 / 365

In A Sea Of Green

Where winter once held
Flowers bloom in sea of green
Soon though, spring will fade


Flow - Shawn James
https://youtu.be/-qYPkdwupgQ?si=WrQh_PXtDtWsd7fg
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Outis

@outis
23% complete

