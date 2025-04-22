Previous
Length of Night by outis
86 / 365

Length of Night

Standing on the line
The past and what lies ahead
Endless length of night


Blackbird - Chance Pena
https://youtu.be/3MlClgIIdUA?si=8Qi3hbHRocT5_blT
