Stillness and Silence by outis
87 / 365

Stillness and Silence

Take hold of the sky
Last light in a field of souls
Stillness and silence


Where You Gonna Go - Gregory Alan Isakov
https://youtu.be/ECq3nDy92Ak?si=3Ddwn3Ok8mQujSCa
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Outis

@outis
