Distance of the Day by outis
88 / 365

Distance of the Day

Distance of the sky
An endless flower unfolds
Night blooms to greet day


Down the Burning Ropes - James Vincent McMorrow
https://youtu.be/3j6Hhj2LCO0?si=oc2XLSa2msO6IylY
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Outis

@outis
24% complete

Photo Details

