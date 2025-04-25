Sign up
Previous
89 / 365
Quietly Through Time
Quietly through time
Gentile steps to leave no trace
I'm only a guest
We Move Lightly - Dustin O'Halloran
https://youtu.be/_BYe-UfzgPk?si=kRt8KX7N7Qb9Zjml
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Outis
@outis
Tags
road
,
flower
,
spring
,
path
,
roads
