Time and Distance by outis
93 / 365

Time and Distance

Time and distance stretch
With each day the heart weighs more
Have I gone too far


Depth Over Distance - Ben Howard
https://youtu.be/ofRSmcVrunU?si=JupSHUkFhzx4ZRZI
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Outis

@outis
25% complete

